LAHORE - Newage/BBJ Pipes outpaced Rijas Aces/PAF by 8-5½ in the inaugural encounter of the Hamdan Holdings Punjab Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Salvador Ulloa was in sublime form and displayed outstanding polo skills with stick and pony. Half of the Newage/BBJ Pipes goals were slammed in by Salvador while a hat-trick came from Ahmed Zubair Butt and one-goal contribution from Ahmed Ali Tiwana. Rijas Aces/PAF couldn't get benefit from one and half goal handicap advantage, as they could add just four goals in their total tally. In the end, Deigo Araya (2 goals), Juan Cruz Araya and Faisal Shahzad (1 goal each) were the goal scorers from losing side.

Newage/BBJ Pipes dominated the first chukker by banging in a brace to take 2-0 lead. Salavador and Ahmed Zubair were the scorers. Newage maintained their supremacy in the second chukker by converting one more goal to stretch their lead to 3-0. Rijas Aces bounced back through Deigo Araya, who fired a field goal to make it 3-1.

Rijas Aces smashed in two more goals in the beginning of the third chukker to level the score 3-3. Juan Araya and Deigo Araya hit one goal apiece. But Newage then fought back well to pump in two more goals through Salvador and Ahmed Zubair to take 5-3 lead.

Newage once again showed their supremacy in the fourth and last chukker by hammering a hat-trick - one goal each by Ahmed Zubair, Ahmed Tiwana and Salvador - to take insurmountable 8-3 lead. By the close of the chukker and the match, Faisal though struck one to reduce the margin to 8-4 yet it was too little too late situation for his team which lost the match by 8-5½. Howard George Smith and Jason Dixon were field umpires while Ignasio Negri was match referee.

Three matches will be played today (Wednesday), as Master Paints Black will take on Master Paints/Rizvi's in the first match at 1pm, Barry's will face Rijas Aces/PAF in the second at 2pm and Army will vie against Diamond Paints/Guard Rice in the third one at 3pm.