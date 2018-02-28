This year’s brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi Mahira Khan said she had ever been a part of something like this. “I’ve never been a part of something like this – the last time I remembered that I was in a stadium when I was in Karachi when I was fifteen years old. We’d packed our bags and we were in a little box. It was all quite exciting.” A lot of people criticised the PSL beginning in Dubai and having most of its matches here. While its final was played in Lahore last year and this year it would be played in Karachi, it continues to garner criticism for being held mostly in Dubai. “It should definitely happen in Pakistan,” she Mahira said. “There’ll be nothing better than PSL coming home. Our stadiums getting full. Nothing better than that. If you’re asking me if I’d rather have it at home, yes. I would.”