ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Tuesday recommended an increase of Rs6.94 per litre in the price of high speed diesel (HSD) and Rs 3.56 in the rate of motor gasoline (petrol) for the month of March 2018.

According to a working paper moved to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Ministry of Finance, Ogra has recommended an increase of up to 8.9 percent in the rates of different petroleum products, it was learnt reliably here.

In the working paper, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommended an increase of Rs 3.56 per litre or 4.2 percent in price of petrol and Rs 6.94 per litre or 7.2 percent in the price of high speed diesel. HSD is widely used in transport and agriculture sector and therefore increase in its price would increase the input cost of farmers. Similarly, the regulator also proposed an increase of Rs 6.28 per litre in the price of superior kerosene oil (SKO) and Rs1 per litre in the price of light diesel oil (LDO), which meant a hike of 8.9 percent and 1.6 percent per litre respectively.

OGRA has sent a summary to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). Petroleum Division would then forward it to the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister’s house for final decision. The government will decide and announce its decision on the prices on Wednesday (today).

If the government approves the recommendation, petrol price will go up to Rs 88.07 per litre from the current Rs84.51 and diesel price will jump up to Rs102.77 per litre from current level of Rs 95.83. The prices of SKO will go up to Rs 76.46 per litre from the existing Rs 70.18 and the light diesel Oil (LDO) will go up to Rs 65.30 from existing Rs 64.30 per litre.

Against the standard rate of 17 percent general sales tax (GST), currently the government is charging 31 percent GST on high speed diesel (HSD) and 17 per cent on other petroleum products including petrol, kerosene oil and LDO. In addition to GST, government was charging highest rates of Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) from the consumers.

It is worth mentioning here that the government enhanced the rates of HSD by Rs 5.92 per litre for February against Ogra-proposed increase of Rs 10.25 per litre.