LAHORE - Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani on Tuesday adjourned the Punjab Assembly session till Wednesday amid rumpus created by the Opposition over the issue of Ahmad Cheema and disappearance of CEO of Multan Metro Bus Construction Company, Faisal Subhan. The Punjab Assembly met for an hour and 10 minutes. It was Private Members’ Day on Tuesday, but the House did not take up any of the four resolutions appearing on the day’s agenda.

Since the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not present in the House to respond to the charges of alleged corruption in Multan Metro project, the Opposition lodged strong protest inside the House demanding his presence in the Assembly to take the house into confidence over the issue.

Speaking on a point of order, Opposition Leader Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said that Faisal Subhan had in his statement given to the Chinese Company admitted that corruption was committed in the Multan Metero Bus project. But he has disappeared from the scene for the last over three months, he said, adding that chief minister should come to the house to respond to the allegations.

Amid sloganeering from the opposition and treasury benches, the deputy speaker adjourned the sitting till Wednesday at 10 am.

In the Question Hour, four out of 12 questions on excise & taxation and irrigation departments were answered while six were disposed of and two were deferred due to absence of the concerned legislators.

Responding to a question, Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman told the House that his department was considering a proposal to set up its own police stations in four Punjab divisions to check the movement of narcotics. “We are also in touch with the Anti-Narcotics Force at the federal level in this regard,” he added.

Irrigation Minister Amanullah Shadi Khail could not satisfy JI’s lawmaker Dr Wasim Akhtar who had raised the issue of water theft from Abbasi Canal. He protested that farmers in the southern belt were not getting their due share of water from this canal. He also staged a token walkout from the Assembly to register his protest. A PPPP lawmaker also walked out of the House to highlight the plight of sugarcane growers who are in trouble following closure of some sugar mills and non-payment of dues.