ISLAMABAD - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister for Foreign Trade Abdulrahman Alharbi has said that the kingdom viewed Pakistan as one of its top destinations for investments.

He was attending first meeting of Pak-Saudi Joint Working Group on Trade & Investment held at Riyadh on Monday while Pakistan delegation was headed by Commerce Secretary Younus Dagha.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen trade and investment ties in line with the understandings developed during the meeting of Pak-Saudi Joint Ministerial Commission held in Islamabad last month.

The two sides agreed to activate Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council within two months. It was further agreed that Pakistan will hold Single Country Exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi side acknowledged and appreciated the attractiveness of Pakistan as a preferred destination of investment in view of its macroeconomic indicators, growth projects, strategic location and overall investment regime.

Saudi side showed its interest in investing in many sectors including petrochemicals, dairy, livestock, mining etc.

It was agreed that Saudi Arabia will send a technical team to Pakistan to review the sector-specific opportunities and projects.

In order to give further impetus to the trade relations, it was agreed to mutually facilitate the trade by overcoming the issues like visa fees, registration of companies, shipment delays and mutual recognition of standards.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, Additional Secretary BOI Saleem Ranjha and others were also part of the working group.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki was also in attendance.

The Joint Working Group will reconvene in Islamabad in April 2018, where sector specific initiatives will be discussed.