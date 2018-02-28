ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

A foreign ministry statement said Director-General Dr Mohammed Faisal summoned JP Singh and lodged protest against the Indian firing in Nikial Sector on February 27 resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy – identified as M Zain from Thrutti Narri village.

“Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 400 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control [LoC] and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 18 civilians and injuries to 68 others,” said the statement.

It added: “This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.”

The statement said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it said.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said the Indian side should permit the UN observers to play their mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Online adds: Another boy was martyred by Indian forces on Tuesday in unprovoked heavy shelling at Nakyal sector of Line of Control (LoC).

According to reports, death toll in ceasefire violations in the area increases to 14 in the ongoing year.

A report quoting Waleed Anwar, Assistant Commissioner of AJK's Nakyal sector said that the Indian forces resorted to heavy mortar shelling at about 8:30 am and as usual they targeted the civilian population.

According to him, a mortar shell struck a house in Thrutti Narri village, causing the death of a 13-year-old boy, identified as Zian Ibrahim.

He further stated that there might be more casualties because the shelling had not stopped.

On February 23, a 48-year old man was killed and three others were injured in the same village while another man was injured elsewhere in Nakyal sector.