LAHORE - PML-N Central Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan has said the party leadership is with Nawaz Sharif regardless of his designation in the party.

Shehbaz Sharif, the newly-elected president of the PML-N, will be a worker of the party under the command of his elder brother, he said.

He was talking to media men outside Model Town Secretariat of the party at the end of the CWC meeting here on Tuesday. About the view that Sharif has been made supreme leader of the PML-N through a resolution at the party meeting despite the fact that party constitution does not have any such provision, Mushahidullah said it does not matter. Sharif has been a leader of the party and he will remain the leader and his authority will prevail in all party matters, he said.

Replying to a question about absence of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from the meeting, he said Nisar was invited, but he did not come. He said Nisar reserved the right to differ and this difference of opinion was beauty of democracy.

Speaking in the same tone and tenor as Sharif, Maryam and other members of the PML-N have adopted against the judiciary, the PML-N information secretary said it was not right of the judiciary to give verdict after verdict against the person who had been elected through the majority vote. “We have implemented the decisions, but the masses have not accepted them,” he said, adding that these decisions were part of the attempts to end civilian supremacy and democracy in Pakistan. “People stand behind Nawaz Sharif and they understand the game that is being played,” he said, maintaining that the movement started by Sharif for restoration of ‘justice’ would surely be taken to its logical end. He said the PML-N was going to enter the decisive phase of the movement to protect sanctity of the vote and the popular right to rule.

About the view that the PML-N is confronting institutions, he said injustice had been done to Nawaz Sharif. “When we question this injustice, they term it confrontation,” he said.

When asked how much he was sure about next general elections taking place on time, he said election must be held on time and nobody had the right to change their schedule. He said the PML-N was thrown out of the Senate elections as part of a secret plan. This plan is not new; it is being used for years.

To another question, Mushahidullah said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were declared truthful and honest despite verdicts against them by local and foreign courts. He said Nawaz Sharif was a staunch Muslim and savior of the nation and he was being targeted. Of 210 million people of the country, only Nawaz Sharif and his family are being targeted, he said. He said all this was being done because Nawaz Sharif started the CPEC project, ended loadshedding and brought peace to the country. As such people have not accepted what is being done against Nawaz Sharif and his family, he added.