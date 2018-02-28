ISLAMABAD - Following the inquiry order of NAB, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada Tuesday said that he was considering options to resign from his current portfolio or present himself before the chairman of anti-corruption agency to clarify his position.

“I have an impeccable political career and spent a neat and clean life. Never indulge in the corruption of a single penny but the recent allegations were shocking to me,” Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada told The Nation.

NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had recently ordered an inquiry against Minister IPC Riaz Hussain Pirzada for misusing his authority.

Pirzada said that he was considering an option to tender resignation from his current portfolio.

“These allegations are much disappointing,” said the minister, mentioning that he has much respect for the honourable judge (chairman NAB). “The mudslinging news was much disappointing for me and now I am considering different options after this episode,” he said.

Earlier, Riaz Pirzada had also expressed reservations in the parliament over the controversy of alleged IB’s letter. He had lamented linking of parliamentarians with the proscribed organisations. The minister had also for the first time in parliamentary history staged a walkout from the lower house in protest against its own government. However, the matter was resolved as his concerns were addressed. The minister, a couple of months ago, had also threatened to tender resignation from his portfolio over a ministry-related issue.