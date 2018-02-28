ISLAMABAD - PML-N's MNA Mian Tariq Mehmood and its ex-MPA Mian Mazhar Tuesday announced to part ways with their party and announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A statement issued by the PTI's Central Media Department says that PML-N lawmaker Mian Tariq Mehmood and former provincial assembly member Mian Mazhar called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan at the Chairman’s Secretariat and announced to join the party along with their companions.

Senior leadership of PTI including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umer, Abdul Aleem Khan and Shehryar Afridi were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Tariq Mehmood expressed full confidence in the PTI leadership and ideology. “Imran Khan has guarded the future of coming generations by bringing Sharifs to accountability and coming elections will put an end to the group of bandits in Gujranwala as well,” Mian Tariq said.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan, while welcoming the PML-N members in PTI, said that Punjab has given a decision in the favour of “Change”. He said that he would visit Punjab in coming days and with the support of people would answer those people who are ridiculing the institutions.