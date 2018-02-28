ISlamabad-The Industrial Area police on Tuesday traced and handed over two girls to their parents who had been missing from Lahore since days.

According to the details, the Industrial Area police was asked by the high ups to trace and take into custody two girls who had been missing from Lahore since several days. The girls had boarded a bus from Lahore for Faizabad on Tuesday. The girls Sara Walayat, daughter of Walayat Maseeh and Zareesh alias Ashu daughter of Patrick Maseeh, wee both residents of Lahore. An FIR was registered under section 496-A of the PPC at police station Janubi Cantt, Lahore in FIR 840/17. The Industrial Area police acted promptly on the tip given by Lahore police station and stopped the girls at a police picket near Faizabad bus stand.

According to SHO Industrial Area police station Khalid Awan, the two girls had left their homes to visit some ‘friends’. “They (girls) were handed over to their family members in the presence of a Lahore police official,” Awan told The Nation.

Meanwhile, the capital police have launched a crackdown against drug-peddlers and managed to arrest four drug-peddlers including one woman. The arrested include Amna Bibi, Furqan, Asif and Abdul Samad. The police recovered 1260 gram heroine and 1270 gram chars from them collectively. Police stations Ramana and Industrial Area have registered cases against the accused while further investigation is underway. Furthermore, Islamabad police has completed investigation of 116 cases during the last week and submitted their challans in the relevant courts, according to the police. Legal action was also initiated against 223 professional alm-seekers. A total of eight search operations were conducted and 16 persons were held besides recovery of weapons and ammunition from them. Two gambling dens were also raided and 17 persons were arrested red-handed while stake money Rs. 73,600 and other valuables were recovered from them during the last week.

Two Afghan nationals were held for residing illegally in the country during this period. Two blind murder cases – one each of Margallah and Tarnol police stations – were traced and four persons involved in the cases were nabbed.