BAHAWALNAGAR - Mutilated body of a boy, who had gone missing a couple of weeks ago, was found in the limits of Dahranwala police precincts. The minor was allegedly kidnapped on February 13. The body was ripped from several parts by dogs. The family staged a protest demonstration against the police for negligence.

Waqas, 11, went missing and it was appeared that he was kidnapped. The family lodged a complaint with DSP Chishtian Jawad Sakha about the kidnapping of the minor. They also pointed out accused. According to Asif, the brother of victim, the DSP not only turned a deaf ear to their clamouring but also disgraced them and ousted from his office.

He said that the accused were released by police after being bribed. The mutilated dead body of minor was found from surroundings of the accused's house, he said. The minor was mutilated by dogs. The family staged a protest demonstration against DSP Chishtian Jawad Sakha over negligence. Meanwhile DPO Attaur Rehman took a note of the incident. The DPO vowed to take stern action against the accused.

Several attempts were made to contact with the DSP but due to his extreme negligence, this scribe couldn't get in touch with him.