KARAK:- Enraged protesters blocked the Indus Highway in district Karak here on Tuesday against the tragic death of a young man identified as Abad Khan. The protesters demanded arrest of the alleged killers who were nominated in the FIR as District Councillor of Jandri Union Council Jan Alam and his brother Firdos Alam. The protesters placed the dead body of the young man on the Indus Highway at Naizi Well Stop and blocked it for vehicular movement for five hours.–STAFF REPORTER

Relatives of the deceased youth and residents of union council Jandri complained that the alleged killers were influential persons and police were trying to save them by delaying the registration of FIR against the nominated persons.

They alleged that the deceased was returning home from his shop last night when he was allegedly gunned down by the district councilor and his brother.

They alleged that dozens of FIRs had been registered against Jan Alam for his involvement in various crimes but the police were not taking action against him.

Long queues on both sides of the Indus Highway were witnessed and the passengers faced severe hardships due to the closure of the main road. After some time, police reached the spot and negotiated with the protesters. District Police Officer Karak, Abdur Rashed showed them the copy of FIR registered against the nominated persons and assured the protesters that the persons nominated in the FIR would be arrested in three days. After the assurance of the district police officer, the protestors dispersed peacefully and opened the Indus Highway for traffic.