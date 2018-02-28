LAHORE - A woman leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday approached the Lahore High Court, seeking directives to stay the by-election on a Senate seat, which fell vacant after disqualification of PML-N Senator Nihal Hashmi.

Dr Zarqa Suharwardi Taimur, the petitioner, said the ECP declared PML-N candidate as independent rather than declaring him disqualified to contest the election which she said was wrong. She said the ECP lacked jurisdiction to declare the contesting candidate as independent who was earlier nominated by a disqualified party’s head.

The petitioner who was also candidate of PTI for the by-election submitted that the ECP declared her opponent Dr Asad Ashraf of PML-N as independent candidate after the Supreme Court gave verdict against Nawaz Sharif restraining him from heading the party and also setting aside his all previous decisions.

She prayed to the court to set aside the decision of the ECP and also stay the upcoming by-election till outcome of the instant petition.

PML-N’s Senator Nihal Hashmi was convicted by the Supreme Court for committing contempt of court and was sent to jail for one-month imprisonment. His conviction led to his disqualification and the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced a by-election on the vacant seat to be held on March 1.