PESHAWAR - While the Awami National Party has allotted about 70 per cent of its tickets for the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is yet to disclose names of its candidates.

Whereas the rest of opposition parties are consistently busy in elections preparation and have started awarding party tickets to their candidates.

The Awami National Party, after making the announcement of the majority of its candidates, has started public mobilization campaign to attract voters and to share its manifesto.

There is an impression as well that the ANP is allotting tickets to the candidates on merit and also taking local workers into confidence in the selection process.

However, the process of nominating candidates’ was a tough task for the ANP as it has lost some of its important candidates due to non-allotment of the ticket.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf awaits this step. It fears that if it didn’t give the ticket to some candidates there are chances that they will rejoin the ANP or any other party.

Besides, the PTI has yet to initiate a full-fledged election campaign like the ANP, PML-N, and JUI-F. To motivate its workers, the JUI-F has also scheduled a public gathering on February 28.

It is also being noticed that the PTI didn’t arrange any major public gathering in the province in the recent days. However, some corner meetings were held in Nowshera, the hometown of Pervez Khattak.

The PTI is the only party in the province which lacks its provincial secretariat as the party had no funds to pay rent of the building for the office.

Due to the reason, most of the party meetings are being arranged in the chief minister’s house or the speaker’s house. As compared to the PTI, others political parties have their provincial secretariats. In addition, Bacha Khan Markaz and the JUI-F provincial office seem quite busy in their preparations for the upcoming general elections.

When asked PTI Regional Information Secretary Meena Khan Afridi, he said the party has launched membership campaign across the province, adding that after completion of this process, the party will give tickets to the deserving candidates on merit.

He said the party leadership has decided to award party tickets after the Senate elections.

He said that everything in the party goes through mutual consultation and democratic way and each union council office-bearer would be consulted in tickets distribution time.

PTI membership coordinator Afridi further said a large number of people have started taking membership of the party and these members would be consulted for the party future line of action.

Unlike the PTI, the ANP and JUI-F have already given tasked to their workers to start mass mobilization activities across the province to muster maximum support for their parties in the upcoming general elections.