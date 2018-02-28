DUBAI - Lahore Qalandars batsman Umar Akmal vowed that Qalandars are bound to excel and they will bounce back to ensure place in play-offs. Talking to media, he said: “There is still a lot of cricket left in the PSL and we are highly confident that we will bounce back and start delivering . We will try to overcome minor shortcomings and try to win next matches to ensure place in the play-offs.”

Umar said he wanted to give full credit to the team management that they never let the players down and always bucked them up. “Despite collapse, the coaching staff never blamed the players rather kept on motivating us to deliver.” It is being said that there is no consistent performer and match-winner in Qalandars’ squad, but Akmal denied that saying, “We have great unit and we are not clicking at the moment, but as soon as we start delivering, the things will be better.”

Akmal has been dropped from the national team for last one year. When asked whether he is under pressure for this, Umar said: “No, not at all. I am not in any sort of pressure. Qalandars have given me a specific role and I will try to live up to expectations. Off course, I need to perform to get back into the national team.” Qalandars media manager Sameen Rana also rebuffed the claims that the team lacks motivation and desire to deliver.

“The boys are working hard and we have full trust in players and they will bounce back.”

When asked why promising pacer Salman Irshad, a wonder boy from AJK, was not picked yet, Sameen said: “Salman is in our plans and we have to pick between Shaheen Shah and Salman. Shaheen is more experienced and not only performing well but also played the U-19 World Cup. But off course, Salman is our find and he will definitely play in the next matches.”