MIRPURKHAS - PPP ladies wing workers and office-bearers staged a protest against closure of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday.

The protesters staged a rally outside a local press club against closure of the BISP in the district from last two years, and removed all photos of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto from the BISP forms.

The rally led by ex-MPA Shamim Aara Panhwer, carrying banners, placards and party flags, raised slogans in support of their demands.

The former MPA alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had closed the support programme in the district, two years back and locals were deprived of their support money.

She added the federal government had removed all photos of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto from BISP forms that act was shameful.

She said that injustice was being made with deserves of Mirpurkhas as in other areas of the country, the project was closed without any cause.