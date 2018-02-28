Shehbaz elected PML-N acting president

LAHORE - A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Central Working Committee yesterday made Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif acting president and his elder brother and former premier Nawaz Sharif lifetime supreme quaid of the party.

The CWC meeting, held at Model Town Secretariat of the party, was presided over by PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq and attended by over 100 members, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zuber, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, the party office bearers, ministers and legislators. Ch Nisar Ali Khan was also invited, but he did not show up.

The office of the party president fell vacant last week after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif to stay in the slot and erased the legislation carried by the parliament on September 23 following which he was re-elected as the PML-N president. He had been removed from the party top slot and premiership after July 28 decision of the apex court in the Panama case.

Nawaz Sharif proposed the name of Shehbaz Sharif to the CWC members who approved the same with one voice after federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Ahsan Iqbal and former law minister Zahid Hamid seconded it.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif presented a resolution seeking appointment of Nawaz Sharif as lifetime supreme quaid of the party. The CWC also approved it unanimously.

After the CWC decision, Maryam Nawaz went to her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and greeted him on the new assignment. Subsequent to that, Maryam tweeted “Alhamdo Lillah we are one and united.” It purported to dispel the impression of any rift in the Sharif family or displeasure on her part on the appointment of her uncle to the party presidency in place of her father.

The PML-N general council comprising about 2,000 members from across the country, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan will meet on March 6 to formally elect Shehbaz Sharif as permanent president of the party and ratify the Quaid office of Nawaz Sharif. The general council meeting will be held in Islamabad.

The CWC proceedings were dominated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who once again severely targeted the judiciary and its decisions against him in his speech on the occasion.

He termed the judges PCO-infected more than once in his speech and said the disqualification decisions have not been accepted by him or the people.

Addressing the superior court judges overtly and covertly in the perspective of their role during the military rule in the country, Nawaz said they abandoned the constitution to take the PCO oath as dictated by the military dictators. Taking the PCO oath is more serious crime than any other, he said. “It is not possible that you continue to take the PCO oath and we continue to accept your decisions,” he said.

Nawaz said: “I say without any hesitation that I don’t accept decisions against me. How can you oust a representative who was voted to the power by millions of people?” he questioned. The former PM said the masses had also reacted to the SC decisions against him. The court called them thieves and dacoits and such remarks are disgrace to the public mandate. He questioned what would happen if the decisions against him were rejected by the masses. “I was elected to the premiership thrice, but I was never allowed to complete term in the office.” This time I was first put out of premiership and later from the party presidency. No-one knows where certain powers are driving Pakistan to,” he said.

Nawaz said PML-N is the largest party in the country, but it was thrown out of the Senate elections. “It is beyond my understanding why it happened,” he added.

On the performance of his government, the former prime minister said the government under him stepped pace of development in the country, ended loadshedding and brought peace to Karachi as well as other parts of the country.

Nawaz termed the current situation regrettable. He said politicians were humiliated in the past, but now he would restore self-respect and honour of politicians. “We will not let anyone snatch popular right of rule,” he added.

According to AFP, Shehbaz is seen as a political dealmaker, with many crediting him for the string of by-election victories since his brother was removed from the premiership.

Nawaz first named Shahbaz as his successor shortly after he was ousted last July. But he designated current prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as interim premier, noting that his sibling must first be elected to the National Assembly before taking the top office.

The younger Sharif faces a rocky road ahead with elections to the Senate on March 3. In accordance with last week’s court ruling, all of the PML-N candidates will have to run as independents because they were selected by Nawaz.

Despite the court rulings against the PML-N, the party will likely remain a force at the polls after whipping its rivals in consecutive by-elections.

Shehbaz, 66, has built a reputation as a competent administrator who gets things done, especially infrastructure mega projects that are the cornerstone of the party’s electoral appeal.

Observers say although there is no provision for the post of ‘quaid’ in the party, the PML-N Central Working Committee created this post for Nawaz Sharif. The post is ceremonial but many in the party insist that Nawaz Sharif remain the leader of the party and that no decision be taken without his approval.

