OKARA - PPP leader Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's becoming president of the PML-N would cause a major rift in the party soon.

He said the PML-N seemed to divide in many factions. He added without support from the Punjab CM, the bureaucracy could not take any stand. The game of public meetings which Shehbaz Sharif had started before the general elections must be notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Addressing a workers' gathering, he claimed that the PPP would obtain majority votes in the general elections and would make government. He said after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president the nomination papers of the senate candidates having tickets from PML-N must have been rejected and new schedule for Senate elections issued but nothing like that was done. Wattoo said that in the public meeting at Depalpur on 5th of March, 2018, Shehbaz Sharif would announce doubling of Okara-Depalpur Highway.

He would declare Depalpur as a district and also announce millions of gas connections in Depalpur. He said that the ECP must take notice of the pre-pole rigging by the CM Punjab before elections. The Wattoo advised the party men to start preparations for general elections as the PPP would be ultimate ruler of the country.

15 KITE-FLYER, SELLERS NABBED

The police claimed to have arrested 15 kite-flyers and sellers and recovered chemical string from their possession.

According police officers, the police carried out crackdown on kite-flyers and its seller in different areas. The police arrested Muhammad Ahmad Raza from Amir Colony; Hassan Raza, Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Ahmad from Faizabad Colony; Waqar Ahmad, Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Bilal from Allahdad Colony; Talha Saeed from Jalalkot; Mehran Younus, Shahzeb and Rehan Aziz on charges of flying kites in violation of a ban.

It is to be mentioned here that couple of days ago, a youth identified as Faheem died and a child got injured when chemical string of a stray kite cut their nick on the overhead bridge. Taking notice of the incident, Okara DPO Hassan Asad Alvi ordered stern action against the violators of a ban on kite-flying and sellers. The DPO have warned that zero tolerance will be shown to those indulge in the deadly game of kite-flying.

Two robbed of Rs2.2m

Two employees of an oil company were deprived of Rs2.2 million at gunpoint here the other morning.

According to police sources, Muhammad Akram, Manager of Abdul Haq and Sons Oil Company, situated at General Bus Stand and his friend collected cash from the office. They went to deposit the amount in a bank account on a motorcycle. On the road, two armed bikers intercepted them and snatched the cash, amounting to Rs2.2 million from them at gunpoint and escaped. The B-Division Police launched investigation into the incident.