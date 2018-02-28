Mathews ruled out of tri-nation T20 series

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka limited-overs captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of next month's tri-nation T tournament after failing to recover from a hamstring injury. The hosts will be led by Dinesh Chandimal in the series starting March 6 at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. India and Bangladesh are the other two teams. Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 20-man preliminary squad that will be cropped to 15 on Wednesday. "Angelo Mathews was not considered for selection as he is still recovering from the injury he suffered during the concluded Tri-Nation Series in Bangladesh," the board said in a release. Mathews, 30, was in January named as Sri Lanka's ODI captain until the 2019 World Cup. But the all-rounder has been beset by injuries and has led the side in just a single ODI, against Zimbabwe. –AFP

Bolt to face Williams in charity match

PARIS- Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium, the Jamaican revealed on Tuesday. Now retired, Bolt had given a teaser of what was to come on Twitter on Monday, claiming that he had signed for a football club and would reveal all 24 hours later. Well, his new team is the Soccer Aid World XI -- a motley crew put together to help raise funds for the United Nations Children's Fund, Unicef. Not only had football-mad Bolt, the fastest man alive, been recruited for the match, but he comes straight into the team as captain, with former Take That star Williams leading out an England side in opposition. Soccer Aid aims to raise money to help children around the world. –AFP

France's Nasri gets six-month doping ban

PARIS - Former Manchester City midfielder and France international Samir Nasri was handed a six-month doping ban "for using a prohibited method" by UEFA. Nasri, 30, had appealed to UEFA for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) following a multi-vitamin intravenous booster he received at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016. That was rejected last March, as was an appeal in December to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, he still has the right to appeal against his ban. The method is on the WADA's prohibited list and carries a maximum ban of four years. Nasri is currently without a club having left Turkish side Antalyaspor. The doping affair started when a Los Angeles clinic called Drip Doctors tweeted they had treated Nasri with an intravenous vitamin booster whilst the player was on holiday there. –AFP

Reece inks white-ball deal with Hampshire

LONDON - Reece Topley has become the latest England international to switch his focus from first-class cricket to the white-ball game, following in the footsteps of Adil Rashid and Alex Hales. The fast bowler, who has played 10 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 matches for England, has penned a contract with Hampshire for the 2018 season during which he will only play limited-overs cricket. "Hampshire Cricket can announce that seamer Reece Topley has signed a white-ball contract with the club for the 2018 season," the club said in a statement. "Topley, who joined Hampshire at the end of 2015, penned the new deal in December as part of a programme to help maximise his playing opportunities while preventing injury throughout the course of the season." –AFP

India dumps sari for trousers

NEW DELHI - India's women athletes will for the first time wear trousers and a blazer instead of a traditional sari at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Australia, a move that has pitted reformers against traditionalists. Many Indian women competitors have welcomed the dark blue blazer and trousers that the Indian Olympic Association said was introduced at the request of the country's athletes' commission. But female stars like badminton ace PV Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik, both Olympic medalists, prefer the time-honoured sari, a flowing dress draped around the body. "We always feel happy and proud when we wear a sari during the opening ceremonies," Malik told the Mail Today newspaper. Younger athletes feel it will be a change for the better at the opening parade. –AFP