KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui has said that all resources will be utilised for the promotion of sports activities.

During the inauguration ceremony of Muhammad Ali Shah Sport Complex on Tuesday, he said that it was important to promote sports for the mental growth of youth and in this regards steps should be taken and new talent will be find. He said about 50 sports grounds would be functional soon in city and Dr Junaid Ali Shah would provide their services and suggestion for the restoration of sport activities.

On that occasion along with Adviser Sports Director General Dr Junaid Ali Shah, KDA Mazdoor Union Chairman Abdul Mateen Sheikh, General Secretary Ishfaque Chishti, DHA Chairman Gulfaraz Khan, Personal Staff Officer Nadeem Zahid, Media Coordinator Farman Shah and other officers were present.