LAHORE - The situation at the Civil Secretariat took a new turn on Tuesday when Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab Umar Rasool ‘refused’ to meet Provincial Management Service (PMS) Association.

Sources in the PMS Association confirmed they tried four times to meet Umar Rasool in order to press for their longstanding demands, including promotion of PMS officers.

There are 1,200 PMS officers in the province and they are working side by side the DMG officers. PMS Association sources said the chief secretary and ACS are ready to discuss Ahad Khan Cheema’s arrest. “On the other hand, they are not ready to hear our concerns and issues,” PMS Association sources said.

Top bureaucrats after 10am came to Civil Secretariat. Some of them were wearing badges of ‘No More’, a campaign launched by ACS Umar Rasool, to show solidarity with Ahad Khan Cheema, a senior bureaucrat who is in NAB custody.

The former LDA director general is being probed by NAB for allegedly receiving 32 kanal land from Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd against award of Ashaiana Housing project contract in violation of rules.

The officers from the Provincial Management Service (PMS) reiterated their stance not to become part of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) aka District Management Group (DMG) campaign against Cheema’s arrest by NAB.

“We do not want to create any fuss as we are not wearing ‘No More’ badges. The top-notch officers should at least listen to our demands to treat PMS in a dignified manner,” PMS Association members said. PMS Association’s election was held on January 7 and after that the body has started pressing for acceptance of its demands. The original deadline was February 26 for meeting the ACS. PMS officers are of the view that they have no personal enmity with Cheema but one has to follow the rules. “We are public servants and should not be part of such campaign and work in accordance with the constitution,” the PMS Association said.