KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange staged modest recovery on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE 100-index gaining 84 points to close at 42,995 points.

The market kicked off on a negative note, which the dealers believed was on the back of ongoing political unrest in the country. Late buying by value buyers led market to close finally up.

The market managed to close positive as investors sentiment buoyed on selection of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as PML-N’s interim party president. This was decided in Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting which was called following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz Sharif as party chief, stated analyst at Topline brokerage.

Bullish activity was seen in cement sector which contributed +34 points to index, owing to dip in international coal prices to $94/ton as well as investors’ bet on robust sales in the outgoing month. The market saw low trading activity with volumes going down by 14% and value declining by 5% due to absence of major trigger.

UBL (down 1.9%), DAWH (1.9%), MUREB (5%), NATF (5%) & NBP (1.5%) withheld 79 points from the index, whereas MCB (up 1.8%), HBL (1%), PAKT (4.8%), PPL (1.2%) & DGKC (3.5%) added 136 points to the index.

Market had a slow start yesterday, which changed after news of DGKC flashed on Bloomberg, implying that it will likely book Rs2.9b as tax credit in 4QFY18. This changed the mood of the investors and majority of cement sector scrips went green after that with the exception of LUCK. PAEL came out of the woods, where early part of the day saw investors showing no interest on trading the stock at lower circuit were seen buying in significant volumes and the stock which had a meagre volume of below 300k at the beginning was seen crossing 14m by day end. During the day, the market went from ~300pts negative to ~+100pts positive at market close and investors’ interest improved significantly, market participants said.

Top volume leaders were PAEL, TRG, AGL, DSL and FF, contributing 33% to the total volume. The market volume decreased by 14% DoD from 168m to 145m, whereas traded value decreased by 5% DoD to USD 61.