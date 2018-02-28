A delegation of National Assembly members from all parties have objected to the proposals for delimitation, and have advocated for voter lists revision. Leaders of almost every political party have contended that they had been told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had held consultations and had received around 300 suggestions for the delimitation procedure, but those consultations did not adequately include and represent parliamentarians.

Technical problems arising due to delimitations and voter rolls were to be expected, due to the hurried way that the electoral process had been sandwiched to carry out before June, without the proper care and time being given to it. According to the constitution, the delimitation process as per the statute should be conducted within four months before the elections, but this time, there is being made an exception, due to the controversy raised by the census. However, hurrying the electoral process, without dedicating expertise to it, brings with a vast array of problems that the politicians are right in feeling. These include erroneous calculations in Punjab, and mismatch of seats and votes. Too much power is being given to the Federal Election Commission which is going to delimit the constituencies, and that leaves very little time for appeal or corrections.

The ECP is trying to accommodate the politicians and it is commendable that it is taking the parties on board. However, this poor situation has come about to the unnecessary delays that the delimitation process has gone through. It took too long for the Delimitation Clause to pass, due to no-show from parliamentarians for no reason, and then came the controversy with the census blocks and the audit issues. Further stalling the process would inevitably delay the elections- a rather undesirable consequence. A balance must be struck between scrutiny and expediency - an election on time is the ultimate objective.