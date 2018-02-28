LAHORE - A 19-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on a busy road in Sanda, police said on Tuesday. The attackers fled instantly.

The victim was identified by police as Fahad, a resident of Dhoop Sari, Sanda. The motives behind the shooting were not clear yet. Police officer Omar Farooq said that unidentified gunmen opened fire on the youth due to unknown reasons. The victim was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. The body was shifted to the morgue for an autopsy. The police also registered a murder case against unknown gunmen and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.

WOMAN, DAUGHTER ELECTROCUTED

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter were electrocuted while her son wounded critically at a house in Misri Shah on Tuesday, rescue workers said.

The incident took place at the rooftop of a small house located in the main bazaar bear Chah Miran.

As the mother tried to collect dry clothes from the shed an iron rod touched the high-voltage electric wires right in front of the house. As a result, she received severe electric shocks and fell unconscious. Her daughter and son also sustained electric shocks as they rushed to rescue their mother.

A rescue worker said the woman died on the spot while her daughter succumbed to burns at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Masoma and her daughter Fatima. However, a 12-year-old boy, Mamon, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities were investigating the incident.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

A 55-year-old man was crushed to death under a speedy vehicle on the Ferozpur Road in Naseerabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road outside Gulab Devi Hospital when a speedy vehicle ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the driven managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.