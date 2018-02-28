NOORPUR THAL - The Education Department has started distribution of textbooks to the students of government schools in Thal for the academic year 2018-19.

Amer Abbas has been appointed focal person for the distribution of textbooks while Assistant Education Officers Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan, Malik Imtiaz Hussain and Malik Amer Mehmood will assist the focal person.

According to Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz said it was the basic right of children to have access to education and Punjab government would adopt every possible measure to ensure education to every child.

"The Punjab government is committed to promoting education in the province and for the purpose massive funds are being spent on equipping every school - from primary to college level with teaching facilities, furniture and renovation of institutions buildings," the DDO said.