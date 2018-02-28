The labyrinth of electing a senator

LAHORE - The labyrinth of electing the senators for the upper house in Pakistan has always been bothersome for the parliamentary parties who have to give lessons to their legislators on this complicated procedure every time Senate elections are held here.

It is because the current system of proportional representation through a single transferable vote is hard to fathom for many.

In the Senate elections held in 2012, the lack of understanding of this system had cost the PPP a Senate seat which it could have easily won had its lawmakers known the procedure in detail. Consequently, an independent candidate, Mohsin Leghari won this seat at that time on technical grounds.

Under the prevailing system of electing a Senator, every member of a legislature has only one vote, but the problem is that it is also transferable to other candidates in certain situations.

On the ballot paper, a voter can indicate his preferences for other candidates as well, besides the one he is actually voting for. According to his order of preference, he can write the figures of 1, 2, 3 and so on against the names of as many candidates he wants.

In this case, his pattern of voting would be called as the first, second or third priority vote, and so on. The number of priorities attached to candidates may or may not equal the total number of candidates in the contest.

But at the same time, a voter may restrict his vote to one candidate only without indicating the second, third or fourth priority against the names of other contestants. In this case, he would be exercising the option of first priority vote only.

At the end of the polling, the polling officers count the total number of valid votes cast in favour of all the candidates to determine the quota of votes a candidate must obtain to get elected. This figure is then multiplied by 100 and the resultant amount is divided by the total number of seats available in a particular category (General, technocrat, women etc) by adding the figure one into this amount.

The resultant figure gives the ratio of votes required to elect one senator.

In case of Punjab Assembly, if all the 368 members (three seats are lying vacant) cast their votes on March 3, the figure comes to 46.01 votes which would be 4601 in terms of points necessary for a candidate to get elected. This ratio has been calculated in respect of seven general seats.

Likewise, it would be 122.67 votes (12267 points) in respect of two seats of women and ulema (each).For one seat of non-Muslim, the ratio of votes would be 184.01 votes (18401 points).

The ratio or the points required for election of one candidate may decrease if the total number of valid votes cast for all candidates is below 368 in case of Punjab Assembly. All of the present 368 members may not turn up on the election- day to cast their votes.

Under this system of voting, the votes cast in excess of the required number to elect a candidate are further transferred and subdivided among rest of the candidates according to the next available preferences on the ballot paper. Here, the second priority votes become very important. A candidate getting greater number of second priority votes is relatively placed in a better position compared to those with lesser second priority votes and those not getting any second priority vote.

In a certain situation, the second priority votes may carry even greater number of points compared to the first priority votes.

Interestingly enough, after the transfer of surplus votes, the candidate whose votes are the lowest on the poll, is excluded from the contest and his votes are further transferred to those having more points according to the next available preferences. This means that even the votes of losing candidates don’t get wasted as they are transferred to other candidates requiring a few points to get elected.

In order to cope with this situation and to avoid any technical mistake, the ruling PML-N has formed groups of legislators in the Punjab Assembly. Each group consisting of 47 members or so would be voting for a one candidate only. In this respect, there are seven groups for seven general seats, two each for women and ulema seats and one group for a non-Muslim seat.

This arrangement minimizes the chance of votes getting transferred to candidates belonging to the rival parties.

