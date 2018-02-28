LOS ANGELES:- 90s stars TLC will perform for the second only time in the UK this summer - and their first time at a festival across the pond - at Mighty Hoopla festival in South London on June 3. TLC will make their first-ever festival appearance in the UK this summer. The 90s R&B legends - Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas - marked their first performance in the country with a sold out show at Camden’s KOKO last year, and now they’ve been confirmed to play South London’s Brockwell Park for Mighty Hoopla on Sunday June 3.