ISLAMABAD - US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale said that the United States would explore the ways and means to help Pakistan for establishing its first Renewable Energy Institute.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Khan Leghari on Tuesday, the ambassador said that the US would also share expertise of US National Renewable Energy Laboratory to ensure working of the institute as per international standards. He said the US would also consider assisting Pakistan in the formulation of National Energy Policy and National Electricity Plan.

During the meeting the minister informed the ambassador that the government has initiated the process of interaction with all the provinces and the federating units for the formulation of Energy Policy and National Electricity Plan.

“In this regard the government has also decided to take into consideration various proposals of the power sector stakeholders including the service providers.

The minister appreciated the US General Electric Company for its Repowering Initiative proposal that includes conversion or rehabilitation of the existing power generation units across Pakistan.

He said that he has asked the GE to be part of the process of energy policy and electricity plan so that their proposal can be materialized based on the decisions taken.

The minister underscored the need of deep cooperation between Pakistan and USA in the renewable energy sector.

He said that renewable energy is the only way forward to meet the energy requirements of Pakistan.

The minister also informed the US ambassador on the progress made so far by the Power Division for establishment of the institute.

He said that LUMS has also shown keen interest to house the institute, and has sent its proposal in this regard.

He said that HEC and AEDB are finalizing to identify the university in Pakistan to house the institute. The US ambassador appreciated the Power Division initiative for establishment of the institute.

He also underscored enhanced cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

He also assured to soon appoint focal person for energy in the US Embassy who will frequently interact with his counterpart at the Power Division regarding cooperation in the sector.

Discos directed to clear

backlog of faulty

meters by March 31

Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Legahri has directed the CEOs of all power distribution companies (Discos) to clear the backlog of all the pending faulty meters in their respective areas by 31st March, 2018.

The minister further directed to adopt the new procedure for new connection based on consumer facilitation associated with application tracking system from March 15, 2018.

The directions were passed in a review of progress with meeting attended by the Secretary Power Division, CEOs of all the distribution companies, MD PEPCO and officials of Power Division here. Leghari also directed that the old system of application will no longer be used after the March 15 deadline.

As per the new application for new electricity connection, the time for installation of the electricity meter has been drastically reduced from the current two to four months. Besides the consumers will also have access to the status of their application via the online facilities.

The federal minister also directed the CEOs to heir the services of best financial managers for improvement of the financial health of their respective companies. He said that the financial management of the companies is the one of the key factors and it needs expert level handling.

Awais Leghari directed the CEOs to carefully study the existing rules and regulations relating to tariff implementation at the DISCOs level so that the technical losses due to tariff are eliminated by the end of March this year. He also directed the DISCOs to start exercise as per the existing set of rules and procedure for application necessary for tariff for the next year so that the gap between recovery and energy sold may be minimized.

The federal minister further directed to maximize efforts for ensuring 100% mobile meter reading. He expressed satisfaction over the increase in the mobile meter reading.

The meeting took stock of the DISCOs performance for the month of January 2018. Various Key Performance Indicators based targets were discussed during the meeting.