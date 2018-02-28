US sets tough conditions for FATF relief

ISLAMABAD - The United States has set tough conditions for Pakistan to get any relief on the looming terror watch-list tag by the Financial Action Task Force later this year, The Nation has learnt reliably.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said the United States had demanded a direct engagement in the anti-terror operations along the Pak-Afghan border as Washington suspected Pakistan of playing a ‘double game.’

The officials said the US had also urged Pakistan to cooperate with India and punish those responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people including several US citizens.

US Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Senior Director for South and Central Asia Lisa Curtis was in Islamabad on February 26 and 27 to hold meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar.

Sources said Pak-US ties, FATF resolution by the US to place Pakistan’s name on the watch-list, Afghan issue and the anti-terror campaign were discussed among other matters during the meetings.

This month, the Financial Action Task Force discussed a US resolution to place Pakistan on the terrorist financing watch-list. The FATF official statement after the meeting did not mention Pakistan but it could still be included in the watch-list in June this year. Only Turkey supported Pakistan in the FATF meeting in Paris.

The FATF is a global body that combats terrorist financing and money laundering. The 37 permanent members of FATF include: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Gulf Co-operation Council, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US. Israel and Saudi Arabia have observer status.

Pakistan has already agreed to implement FAFT’s Action Plan. Placement on the watch-list will be a blow to both Pakistan’s economy and its strained relations with the US.

Before the FATF meeting, the US said it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert clarified that Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan said it was not dependent on US aid for its war on terror. The foreign ministry said Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources “which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years.” Islamabad argued the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

A senior official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US wanted Pakistan to allow its forces at least in a supervisory role in the anti-terror campaign along the Pak-Afghan border.

“Pakistan has rejected this idea before and declined it again. But we have shared with them our achievements in the anti-terror war. We have assured them (the US) that we are willing to cooperate and ready to go the extra mile to save the partnership (with the US),” he added.

He said Pakistan had offered the US to keep it updated along the border and enhance intelligence sharing. “They (the US) were asked to soften their stance on the FATF watch-list (in response to these steps),” he said.

Another official said the US had asked Pakistan to cooperate with India and punish the culprits, allegedly involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. “We told them (the US) that we are acting against the Jamaatud Dawa and its charities. We urged the US to ask India to be cooperative. We are ready to help where we can,” he maintained.

He said the US demanded complete detail of actions – especially against the Haqqani Network and the JuD - before the FATF next meeting in June. “They have pledged to soften their stance a bit if they are convinced (with Pakistan’s actions),” the official said.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was working to improve ties with the US. “We have been making these efforts earlier and the efforts are still on (to improve ties),” he told The Nation.

The spokesperson said Pakistan and the US were trying to find ‘common ground’ in their bilateral relations, which was happening outside public glare. “We have not failed. Pakistan is against any unilateral sanctions by individual countries on political grounds,” he said.

A US embassy statement yesterday said Lisa Curtis visited Islamabad on February 26-27 and held meetings with Tehmina Janjua, Ahsan Iqbal and Lt Gen Bilal Akbar.

In her meetings with Pakistani officials, Curtis said that the US seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan, said the statement.

She acknowledged Pakistan’s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism and emphasised that the US South Asia strategy represented an opportunity to work together to bring about a stable, peaceful Afghanistan which would enable the dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, the defeat of ISIS in South Asia and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the US.

“Curtis urged the Government of Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani Network and other terrorist groups within its territory, and reiterated the international community’s long-standing concern about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering/counterterrorism finance regime,” it said.

