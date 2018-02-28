MULTAN - The health workers observed on Tuesday complete strike against proposed privatisation of health system in Punjab and locked up big hospitals and all rural health centres besides bringing out rallies.

The protest was organised by The South Punjab Grand Health Alliance and the rallies assembled up at Chowk Kutchehry. The protesters carried out full throated sloganeering against Punjab Government and staged a sit in at the chowk, causing severe traffic jam. They warned the government that the health workers would go on strike for an indefinite period if the privatisation was not stopped forthwith.

The doctors, paramedics and other staff of health department joined hands and launched joint agitation as the provincial secretary general of paramedical staff association Maqbool Ahmad Gujjar, young doctors' Multan president Dr. Zeeshan Haider Gardezi and others joined the rallies. The paramedics and doctors brought out rallies from Nishtar Hospital, Children Complex Hospital, CEO health office, Dental Hospital Nishtar, Town Hospital Rahimabad, Town Hospital Mumtazabad and Town Hospital New Multan. Similarly, rallies were also arranged by the health workers in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Addressing the protesters, Maqbool Gujjar, Zeeshan Gardezi, Dr Haseeb Sargana, Rukhsana Anwar, Khalida Parveen, Dr Farhan, A.D. Kanwal, Ismael Gopang and others said that the Punjab Government had decided to sell out health sector on throw away price to private sector which was tantamount to committing financial assassination of thousands of health workers and their families. They added that the grand health alliance had decided to thwart government's bid to privatize the health sector. They pointed out that earlier the government had sold out many hospitals, labs and blood banks while many departments like radiology, security and correspondence were also being run by third parties.

They claimed that the sanitation and security systems worsened in the hospitals and caused nuisance for the people. They said that the society was already faced with issues like terrorism and crimes and current step would bring a new flood of joblessness.

They claimed that the private companies running different health outlets charged the people heavily. "The number of patients at these hospitals has plunged seriously due to costly treatment and Kidney Centre Multan is a big example," they added. They said that the companies running these hospitals also made government servants surplus and recruited contract and daily-wagers against them. "It is our financial murder and exploitation. It is the duty of every Pakistani to raise voice for the rightful," they demanded. They claimed that the health workers worked round the clock and discharged their duties successfully, saying containment of polio was a big example of health sector's success.

TRAINEE OFFICERS ENLIGHTENED ON TRADE IN S PUNJAB

A delegation of probationary officers of 45th batch of Common Training Programme (CTP) from 12 occupational groups of the Civil Service Academy visited Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Tuesday and exchanged basic information about the industry and trade of Southern Punjab.

MCCI President Malik Asrar Ahmed Awan informed them that Multan region was paying more taxes than Faisalabad and other big cities except Lahore & Karachi. But this area was neglected by the previous regimes. Consequently, a sense of deprivation developed among the masses. He gave them complete briefing about the crops, industry, cultural and social heritage of Multan. They also told them that mangoes of the Multan were the best in the world, which were liked by the European Union. said," We have great hopes from you .

Almighty Allah has been kind by giving this opportunity to serve your country and the nation. You are among the best of the best. You will have authority to bring change in people's lives by performing their duties based on the principles of justice, fairness, impartiality, and equality. He said that Pakistan requires hard work and honest efforts from them. He hoped that selected officers would do their best to bring a positive change in the public administration.

Khawaja Muhammad Yousaf stressed the need for devolution of powers and constitution of 8/10 new provinces to facilitate the people .He said that our commercial consular /Attache do not perform their duties honestly consequently we are losing our buyers.

He stressed the need for changing their mindset. He said that Multan in special and South Punjab in general was very important place because it provides raw material to textile industry, sugar industry and other sectors. Participants were of the view that there was a lack of true leadership like Mahateer Muhammad. They said that bureaucracy should perform their duties as per law and they should avoid becoming a front man of anyone. Bakhsh Elahi, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Asim Saeed Sheikh, Syeda Sarwat Zahra ,Khawaja Muhammad Farooq and other also exchanged views with the visiting probationers.