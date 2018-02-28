TOBA TEK SINGH - The German Cooperation for Development (GCFD) and the International Water Stewardship Programme (IWSP) jointly organised a training workshop on water security Tuesday.

It was aimed at promoting skills and technologies for improving efficiency of irrigation staff to improve cotton crop. Al-Jazari Academy Principal Kiran Farhan in her inaugural speech announced that her academy will further enhance support for the project.

Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) Country Director Dr Shafiq Ahmad shared his organisation's plan for the success of the project and for the achievement of the targets for 2018-19 cotton crop.

Dr Shahid Zia asid his team members will take new technology to more than 9,000 cotton growers of the district.

Man commits suicide

after shooting wife injured

A man committed suicide after shooting at and injuring his wife at here on Tuesday in Ghazi Abad locality on Tuesday.

According to police, there occurred an argument between Zahid Amin and his wife Rashida Bibi over some domestic issue. Zahid got enraged and he shot himself dead after shooting at and injuring his wife. Rashida was rushed to Toba District Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Police were investigating.