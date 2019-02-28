Share:

LAHORE - At least 1,580 constables including 60 women officials took part in the written examination held at Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said the successful candidates would be promoted to the next grade. The tests were held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh amid tight security. Lahore SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain said that officials from the Operations and Investigation wings and patrolling units took part in the annual examination. He said the eligible candidates would be promoted to the next grade on merit.