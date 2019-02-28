Share:

KHAIRPUR - The passing-out parade of 53rd Sindh Police Course was held at Khairpur Training Centre on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Prisons Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government has laudable efforts to modernise the police force adding that police job is not easy because police have to face all kind of challenges. He said that it is essential for the police force to enhance their capability, capacities and professionalism.

He said that a special training programme had been devised keeping in view prevailing challenges such as terrorism and militancy.

In his welcome address, Principal of the Khairpur Police Training Centre Anwar Bugti said that so far 1,300 police officers and jawans had been trained.

Later, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training Shukat Abbas thanked chief guest of this ceremony Nasir Hussain Shah for showing support to Sindh police on behalf of Sindh government. SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindh, and others were also attended the ceremony.