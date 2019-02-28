Share:

LAHORE - The treasury benches in Punjab Assembly need to learn that sometimes their “Yes” in a voice vote is in fact considered a “No” in a legislation moved by the government.

It’s just about knowing when to say “Ayes”, meaning yes; and when to say “No”, especially during the voting on amendment motions brought by either side.

The treasury members, however, think that they always have to say “Ayes” unmindful of the fact that this may go in favour of the Opposition, landing them in great trouble.

Legislation is a tricky business. As it is usually done through voice vote, the lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have to be very careful in saying “Yes” or “No”.

When, during the legislative process, the Speaker puts a motion or a bill to vote, he utters the words: “Those in favour of it say “Ayes”; those opposed to it say “No”. And when the motion is carried, the Chair utters twice: “The Ayes have it, the Ayes have it”, meaning those saying “Ayes” have won. And if the motion is lost, he utters the words: “The Noes have it, the Noes have it”, meaning, those saying “No” have won.

Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed five bills in a one go. But it happened at least thrice that treasury members said “Ayes” when they were required to say “No” during voting on the amendment motions brought by the Opposition. Sensing the mistake, Speaker Parvez Elahi had to put the question for the second time to elicit the required response from the treasury benches. The motion would have been carried in favour of the Opposition had the Chair not come to the rescue of the Treasury by repeating the question.

It was quite disturbing for the Law Minister who decided to prompt the treasury members every time an amendment motion was put to vote during the passage of five bills. Raja Basharat was heard in the Press Gallery saying either “Aye” or “No” in a loud voice.

Technically speaking, if the Opposition decides to challenge the voice vote, the Speaker has to order counting of votes from the two sides. In such a scenario, there exists a possibility that the government might fail to prove its majority at that particular time despite otherwise having majority in the Assembly. In the present House, slightly tilting towards the Treasury, there is a greater chance of such an eventuality.

The sooner the treasury benches learn the rules of the game, the better it would be for them and their government.

In what could be called a person specific amendment in the Assembly Rules of Procedure, the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday authorised the Speaker to issue production orders of any lawmaker who is member of the House committees. Previously, this arrangement existed only to the extent of seeking production orders of a member for attending an Assembly session.

But it is also true that Speakers of all other Assemblies in the country already have this power. In the National Assembly, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has been attending meetings of the Public Accounts Committee on production orders issued by the Speaker.

Aleem Khan of the PTI and Kh Salman Rafique of the PML-N would be the first beneficiaries of this amendment. Currently, both the legislators are also attending the Assembly sittings, but in the new situation they may continue to come to the Assembly to attend the meetings of different House committees even after the session is over.

It merits mention here, that Aleem Khan has already become member of two House committees: the privilege committee and the committee on human rights. There are reports that he may be given the membership of a few more committees to ensure his presence in the Assembly premises for most of the time.

Likewise, the PML-N is also thinking of giving the name of Kh Salman to represent the party in different House committees which are over 13 in number. There is no legal restriction on a lawmaker to become member of more than one committee simultaneously.

Following this amendment in the Assembly rules, the meetings of different House committees may be scheduled in a way that they continue to meet in succession. Another meeting should start the very next day a meeting ends one day. Also, it is an established practice in the Assembly that House committees usually meet when the Assembly is not in session. When the session ends, the meetings of House committees will start.

Consequently, the two legislators would be spending their days in the Assembly premises and nights in the NAB lockup.