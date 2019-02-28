Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday organized a seminar to apprise its students about the emerging technologies that could benefit their students to produce quality IT professionals, compatible with the international standard.

The event was the part of the University’s regular activities to bring about qualitative improvement in the academic pursuits, through smart use of new technology.

Vice-Chancellor Professor. Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in his message on the occasion said, the

University is promoting digital transformation at every level to provide better services to the students.

Such seminars help to understand evolving opportunities and challenges in the field of technology transformation.

The seminar, he hoped, would help the students to learn new emerging areas and enable them to meet the new challenges, finding out suitable opportunities in the business and industrial sector for a better future.

Eminent IT professional Barkan Saeed, member of Prime Minister Taskforce on IT was the key-note speaker.

He highlighted the worth and capacity of the new technologies.

He also enlightened the participants about some emerging areas of technology expertise including Block-Chain Programming, AI Bots, Cyber Security, Business Intelligence Experts, and Cloud Architects. He identified new options and opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship.

He hoped that the young generation will focus on sale and marketing for promoting their research-based products. He elaborated how to design new ideas for the next generation of IT market. According to Dr. Moiz Uddin Ahmed, Head, Department of Computer Sciences, the seminar especially focused on Technology Entrepreneurship which can help the professionals of the future to excel in the IT market.

The students and faculty members were also apprised of various research and development activities in Computer Science domain, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

The seminar was arranged by the Department of Computer Science and it was attended by faculty members and students of AIOU from all over the country.