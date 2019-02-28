Share:

LAHORE : The All Pakistan Business Forum has recommended the government raise exports to 11 percent of the GDP till the end of its term with a keen focus on value addition for a sustainable economic trajectory.

APBF president Syed Maaz Mahmood believes that IMF should be a stop-gap arrangement to reduce the magnitude of this bailout, which may have forced excessive devaluation, steep monetary tightening, cut in development and defence expenditures.

He said the sustainable solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in the structural reforms. Loans simply serve to bridge the gap until the effects of the reforms take effects. The problem occurs if the country takes loans but fails to reform, he added.

While talking about tax policy, he explained that it was largely contingent on implementation and systems of checks and balances. Right now, we can see very large inefficiencies in tax collection. For example, the number of active corporate income tax filers is around one percent of the number of commercial and industrial electricity users.

Similarly, the number of entities that are registered for the general sales tax (GST) is around 180,000 out of about 1.5 million retailers. The message is that tax compliance must be improved and tax base broadened. This cannot be achieved with a single policy change, but by a systemic approach, he added.

He observed the government preferred direct taxation to meet revenue shortfall as opposed to resorting to increasing indirect taxes because direct taxes tend to be more progressive in nature, therefore, the burden on the lower income strata of the population is lesser.