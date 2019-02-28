Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan’s Army said on Wednesday that it has only one senior officer of Indian Air Force (IAF) under its custody who is being treated as per norms of military ethics.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said that IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan is under Pakistan Army’s custody and he is being treated as per norms of military ethics.

Meanwhile, Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan has lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Army.

In a video message, Abhinandan, who was holding a cup of tea, thanked Pakistan Army’s Captain and his team for rescuing him from the charged mob.

"I'd like to put this on record; I will not change my statement even when I go back to my country. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well," Abhinandan acknowledged in the video.

"Starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob, from the soldiers, and thereafter the officers of the unit where I was taken to. I would expect my army to behave in the same way. And I'm very impressed with the Pakistan Army."

During the conversation, the IAF’s pilot said he is from down south of India and married.

"I hope you like the tea?" the officer asked him to whom Abhinandan replied that: "The tea is fantastic, thank you."

The official then asked: "What aircraft were you flying?" to which the pilot responded that: "I'm sorry Major, I'm not supposed to tell you this. But I'm sure you've found the wreckage."

The official then asked him, "What was your mission?"

Nandan again declined to answer, saying: "Sorry, we're not supposed to tell you this."

The Wing Commander in custody is the son of an ex-Indian air force officer.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan, the pilot of MiG 21 aircraft of the Indian air force, has been missing in action and asked Islamabad for "his immediate and safe return".

Captured pilot ‘impressed’ by Pak Army