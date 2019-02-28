Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR - People across country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Muzaffarabad Wednesday celebrated the shooting of two Indian warplanes by Pakistan Air Force one each in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Kashmir territories while violating the LoC and the airspace of Pakistan yesterday morning.

The news of shooting down of the Indian jets by the PAF appeared on the national and foreign media spread like a jungle fire across the country. A large number of jubilant people from all walks of life including youth, students, private and public sector employees, lawyers, journalist, social and political activists and others thronged the streets and roads in various small and major towns and cities in jubilation of shooting down of the Indian jets by valiant Pakistan Air Force’s fighter jets when the former were found violating the airspace and the LoC in Bhimbher Galli sector near Poona in Samani sector of Bhimbher district of Mirpur division.

In Mirpur hundreds of the citizens including the local college and varsity students staged a mammoth rally to express pleasure over the shooting down of the Indian jets.

Addressing rallies across Pakistan, speakers warned India of identical matching response if it again tried to launch any misadventure against Pakistan or AJK – by fighting shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for defence of every inch of the motherland.

Shouting full-throat Pakistan Zindabad, Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad slogans, speakers said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were always fully prepared to make defence of Pakistan and AJK impregnable thwarting every impending Indian aggression as and when required.

They called upon India to give matching response to Pakistan’s persistent offer establishing peace through the settlement of all longstanding issues including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir through the result-oriented dialogue.

A large number of people also staged a mammoth rally in Poona, Bhimbher and other places in jubilation of shooting down of the Indian jets by Pakistan Air Force. The jubilant participants felicitated the armed forces of Pakistan including PAF for the successful operation to gun down the Indian jets while they were found violating the LoC and the airspace of Pakistan at AJK side of the LoC.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite aggressive posture of India at the frontiers including the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir after the Palwama incident, the morale of the forward areas population close to this side of the LoC in AJK is extremely high. They have pledged to give India a befitting response and pay her in same coin against any misadventure, shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the defence of every inch of the motherland.

The reality found during the visit of this Correspondent to various forward areas close to this side of the LoC in Samani valley sector of Bhimbher district of Mirpur division where the daily life was going normal.