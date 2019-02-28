Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Human Rights’ (MoHR) campaign against child abuse in educational institutions was in full swing to acquaint the juveniles with the menace and to take safeguards measures against it. Talking to APP, an official of MoHR said teachers had started creating awareness in classes about child abuse so that kids could be able to identify acts of harassment if someone attempted to abuse them, adding that parents should also educate their children. He stressed that they could use the platform of schools to give counseling to our students.

He said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Child Protection Act already exits to ensure the protection of children and “we are going to establish child protection commission under the umbrella of ICT Act”.

He informed that they had received as many as 1,334 complaints pertaining to children.

He said that educational institutions could play an undeniable role to prevent child abuse and to educate students which would help them to identify the issue and to save them at the first stage.