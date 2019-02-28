Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the price control mechanism in the province.

The meeting decided to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlling prices.

The chief minister directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated against hoarders and profiteers. The industry department should formulate new SOPs in collaboration with the line departments. He said that public interest is supreme and strict action will be initiated against those found involved in artificial price-hike. Jail is the best place for such hoarders, he added.

The chief minister directed that cases should be registered against illegal profiteers found involved in looting the people and the number of price control magistrates should be increased according to the need.

He expressed the displeasure over non-action against illegal profiteers in some districts and added that Deputy Commissioners of such districts will be asked to explain their performance. He said that price control committees have been constituted at district level which should actively perform their duties. He reiterated that any artificial price-hike in rates of vegetables, fruit and pulses will not be tolerated and the DCs should personally monitor the steps taken for price control in their respective districts.

The chief minister directed that implementation on the decisions made in the meeting should be ensured and prices and quality of essential items should be regularly checked in Sunday bazaars. He said that report should also be submitted about the rates of essential items at mega stores and added that they will not be allowed to violate the law. Steps should also be taken to stable the price of sugar in the market.

The line departments should personally monitor the auction process in vegetable markets and the situation of cleanliness should also be improved there. The line departments should fully realize their responsibilities and an effective monitoring mechanism should be devised to implement the decisions made in the meeting.

Advisor to CM Ch Muhammad Akram, IG Police, ACS, spokesman to CM, secretaries and high officials attended the meeting. Commissioners and RPOs participated through the video link.