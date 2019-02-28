Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that corruption and incompetence of the previous regime have destroyed every institution of the country.

Addressing the international conference at Fatima Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, she said that measures have been adopted for improving healthcare service delivery in the province.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that maximum budget has been allocated for health sector on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said that with Sehat Insaf Card treatment facilities of worth Rs720,000 have been given to the deprived segment of the society.

Rs8b spent on eight neglected districts

She said that rural health center, Tehsil/District Headquarters Hospitals in eight neglected districts have been upgraded at a cost of Rs8 billion. She said that institutes have been established for the formal training of nurses. She said that mother and child health was priority of the government.

Separately, Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired 11th syndicate meeting of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Vice Chancellor FJMU Prof Amir Zaman, VC University of Health Sciences Prof Javed Akram, Prof Tahira Murtaza, Ummul Baneen, Ayesha Nawaz, Prof Nishat Maqsood, Prof Musarrat Nisa, Prof Maira, Medical Superintendents of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Govt Mozang Teaching Hospital, Principal Nursing College Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and representatives of relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved launching PhD program at FJMU, regularisation of 180 contractual employees of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, setting up 400 beds mother and child unit, training program for improving ultrasonic facilities for gyne and other departments, recruitment against vacant posts at Pathology and Medicine departments, installation of tubewell and purchase of color ultrasound machine for radiology department of Govt Mozang Teaching Hospital.