LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, who is also Lahore Waste Management Company chairperson, held a meeting with both Turkish contractors Albayrak and Ozapk to resolve current cleanliness issue in the city.

For a week, 900 contractual workers of Turkish companies have been on protest agains t due of salaries delay. Piles of heaps can be seen in Township Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Zone markets and in others parts of city. Two days ago, the protesters staged a demo in front of the DC Office.

A spokesperson for LWMC said cleanliness situation in city will visibly be improved in city from tomorrow as major concerns of the Turkish contractors were addressed cleanliness operation has been resumed.

The meeting took place at LWMC head office where LWMC bigwigs and Turkish contractors were present. The MD stated the company release 60 million rupees to Turkish contractors for salaries of workers and all remaining payments will be cleared ‘very soon’. The company chairperson and MD directed the workers to call off strike and get back to job. Also, the DC directed the assistant commissioners to lead the cleanliness drive in city.

Call for child protection

The civil society has urged the Punjab government to introduce a comprehensive child protection system.

Children Advocacy Network (CAN) Pakistan organised a consultative meeting titled “Setting the Way Forward to End Violence against Children” on Wednesday at local hotel.

Children Advocacy Network Rashida Qureshi urged government to expedite the process of developing a comprehensive child protection policy.

She urged the Punjab CM to allocate adequate funds to ensure that every child victim must receive free legal assistance and psychological counseling services.

Punjab MPAs Saida Sohail Rana and Ayesha Iqbal asked for a prevention programme to empower children and adolescents with appropriate information and knowledge to empower them to prevent child abuse.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Ministry of Human Rights, Social Welfare Department, Treaty Implementation Cell, National Commission for Human Rights, Sahil, Group Development, Pakistan Girl Guides Association, Phoenix Foundation for Research and Development, Grass Root Organization for Human Development (GODH) and Dastak Child Rights Unit.