KARACHI - Political leadership of all on Wednesday applauded the armed forces in union especially Pakistan Air Force for giving a befitting response to the Indian aggression against the country and announced taking out rallies in the city on Thursday (today) and Friday for expressing support to the armed forces.

They also asked the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendar Modi to refrain from aggression against the country.

In the Sindh cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presented a resolution to condemn violation of Pakistan’s airspace by Indian air force. The resolution reads: “This cabinet condemns the violation of Pakistani airspace by the Indian air force and termed it as a brazen violation of international law.

The cabinet also rejects the false and malicious propaganda of India against Pakistan and has resolved that the government and the people of Sindh stand united against any possible India aggression. The cabinet also appreciates the well rounded and measured response of Pakistan armed forces, saying that the nation committed to defending the motherland shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces.

Jamaat-Islami Sindh Chief Muhammad Hussain Mehanti while lauding the armed forces response to the Indian attack against the country, said that the Pakistan Air force pilots who destroyed Indian jets have made the nation proud.

He announced that the JI would take out Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan rally from Karachi to Kashmore on March 1 to express support for the armed forces and against Indian aggression.

Every child of the nation is ready to defend the homeland,” he said, adding that the entire political leadership, irrespective of their differences, should come out for the safeguard of the country.

He said that the core issue of contention between the two country is Kashmir issue and the United Nations should intervene to resolve the issue as per the wishes of the Kashmiris.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has also announced taking out Pakistan Zindabad rally in the city on Thursday (today) to express solidarity with the armed forces. “The rally will be taken out from Insaf House at Nursurey to Sea View.

In a similar move, Pakistan People’s Party has also announced taking out a rally from Tower to Karachi Press Club against Indian aggression and in solidarity with Kashmiris.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal in a hurriedly held presser said that the entire nation salutes armed forces for giving a befitting reaction to Indian aggression by downing enemy’s planes.

He said that his party has played an important role in eliminating RAW backed terror setup from Karachi while standing up against the MQM who has “clearly supported” India in his speeches.

Meanwhile, the TLP leaders also distributed sweets while celebrating the downing of Indian planes by PAF fighter jets.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui while applauding the PAF for hitting down Indian planes said that the Indian government should now understand from it that Pakistan has full capability to defend itself.

Every worker of the MQM-P stands by the armed forces in this time,” he said.

He further said that the current situation demands that the India should take Pakistan’s offer towards peace seriously and the International community should also play its role in de-escalating the current situation.