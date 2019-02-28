Share:

DUBAI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) needs to use commonsense and allow free entry to the spectators at least at general stands to ensure sizable crowd witness the match and to make the PSL venues jam-packed.

Till now, it is witnessed that the PSB, who has deputed an army of officials, never bothered to pay heed towards highly disappointing crowd and kept on sitting on the passes and tickets. During the second phase’s first match at Dubai Stadium, all the stands were presenting deserted look and less than handful of spectators were present at the venue.

It makes no sense to keep sitting on tickets and passes, which are being given in numbers to near and dear ones and blue-eyed persons are enjoying all the perks and privileges, including free dinner and other lavish facilities, while people from humble backgrounds, who come in quite numbers, mostly keep on waiting in the hope that someone provide them tickets or passes.

The PCB and their army of officials never think about ensuring steps, which can attract crowd and send a positive message to international community. As witnessed in the past, Indians were all over the place, from security to ground staff and PCB prefers Indians over locals. After the highly coward Indian fighter jets violating Pakistan airspace, it was hoped that the government will send clear directives to PCB top brass to ensure Pakistanis or other nationals must be hired for PSL, but the PCB kept on sleeping. Despite PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, MD Waseem Khan and other top brass were very much in UAE, they never paid any heed towards this sensitive issue.

The few people, who did purchase tickets and were present at the venue, expressed their utter disappointment and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan of taking action to ensure Indians, who are enemies of Pakistan and mainly responsible of depriving Pakistanis of watching international matches at their home soil.

Sharing their views, the spectators present on the occasion were off the view that when Indians are playing dirty games and inflicting war on Pakistan, why PCB is reluctant to take action and show the doors to the Indian people, who are hired for PSL and whenever Pakistan play home matches at UAE.

It is high time when the PM should take action, as Indian government is not ready to use commonsense and not in a mood to let sports flourish. They should be given the same reply, which they understand, while in the remaining matches, the PCB at least allow entry in general stands to ensure maximum presence of the spectators, which will give color and life to boring PSL-4, which, after Najam Sethi, failed to grab attention of masses and is a huge flop.

No one else but Ehsan Mani and his team is responsible. In the past three editions, Najam Sethi, through his personal efforts, has made PSL a huge and mega hit. Only Sethi had to tender resignation, while entire team is still in the PCB. It clearly indicates that brands are made by leadership and in PSL-4 case, it is about Sethi factor, which is missing.