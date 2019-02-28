Share:

DUBAI : AB de Villiers has said that he is very excited on playing the Pakistan Super League and on my part in Pakistan’s cricket revival.

In an interview with www.psl-t20.com, AB said: “I am very happy to be a part of the league. It is really exciting and the quality of cricket is very good. It is quite nice to be playing cricket, enjoying it and being part of a very nice team. They are good human beings and it is exciting. We are really working hard in the league.

“The Lahore guys are very good people. The owner (Fawad Rana), Sameen Rana and right through the coaching staff and the players are good friends, so we get along well and we have fantastic energy and as I said I just love playing for them. I hope we get some wins in the league,” he added.

About his all-time favourite Pakistan player, AB said: “That’s a tough question. I always enjoyed the seam attack of Pakistan. They are always some good seam bowlers coming through from Pakistan, especially left-armers. They, for some reasons, have a lot of left-armers and one gets better than the other one. It is probably because of Wasim Akram, the left-armers idolised him growing up and that’s why so many came through. I love watching left-arm seam bowlers and there are quite a few in this PSL. There is that youngster Shaheen Afridi who is playing with me in my team and I am very impressed with him.”