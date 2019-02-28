Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) announced observing black day in universities against the termination of five faculty members at International Islamic University (IIU).

A statement issued by FAPUASA said that black day has been announced against victimizations and terminations of IIU faculty members.

The black day is announced against IIUI administration in response to the alleged faculty victimization on raising their voices against the illegal award of the degree to the son of President IIU Dr. Ahmed Yousaf Aldarweish and alleged malpractices and maladministration in IIU.

President FAPUASA Dr. Mahboob Hussain said, despite repeated promises to reinstate the sacked faculty members; the IIUI administration is victimizing many other.

He said IIUI had terminated 5 faculty members with meritorious achievement in teaching and research and then ACRs of many faculty members dubbed as adverse.

He added that IIU failed to implement rule of law in a university located right in center of the capital, which is very unfortunate.

He further said President IIUI should withdraw the illegal degree awarded to his son in absentia and complete pending corruption inquiries instead of faculty victimization on Whistle-Blowing.

He said FAPUASA executive council will decide next course of action including pen-down strike and closure of public sector universities on the eve of the black day (28th February), if the reinstatements are not made till then. President FAPUASA Islamabad chapter Dr. Sohail Yousaf demanded an immediate end of victimization and exploitation of faculty at IIU. Dr. Sohail Yousaf said that such inhuman, undemocratic and unconstitutional attitude by the university administration would not be tolerated at all and would be resisted.

Dr. Sohail Yousaf said President IIUI has terminated six employees during the last couple months. Unfortunately, faculty members with outstanding teaching and research achievements are being victimized based on a personal vendetta.

The prestigious Research Productivity Award winner and 4th top productive computer scientist of Pakistan Dr. Shehzad Ashraf’s research were initially graded as adverse in the annual confidential report and then he was terminated without any inquiry and personal hearing.

Similarly, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed a Professor of Physics who remained as category A researcher for three years was also sacked on the grounds of unsatisfactory performance.

Similarly, the ACRs of Dr Anwar Ghani and Dr. Imran Khan of the computer sciences department with meritorious achievements were graded as average.

Dr Husnain Naqvi- a PhD from top-ranked University of Auckland was also dismissed from service without any inquiry and personal hearing.

The state of affairs is horrific in IIUI, and it seems Jungle is being executed at the seat of higher learning, Sohail lamented.