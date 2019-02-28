Share:

LAHORE - First time in Pakistan’s history, an Energy Training Centre (ETC) certified by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), was opened in the Punjab capital city on Wednesday.

Inaugurated by Jinko Solar Company’s Head for Asia Operations, Anita Li, the Centre would offer energy training courses especially in renewable energy to engineers as well as non-engineers. Energy Training Centre Director Engineer Faiz Muhammad Bhutta and a large number of people belonging to energy sector attended the opening ceremony. Jinko Solar Company is a renowned solar systems manufacturer in the world.

On the occasion, Anita Li said that tendency of dependence on solar energy was increasing across the world, and it was also need of the hour.

She was of the view that newly established Energy Training Centre would not only help substantially overcome energy crisis in Pakistan but also prove to be a source of guidance regarding energy conservation and its appropriate usage.

Besides increasing energy generation, she added, Pakistan should also focus on energy saving and its proper use. Anita Li underscored that Pakistan government must keep check on quality of solar systems especially the imported ones.

The ETC Director Engineer Faiz Muhammad Bhutta briefed the participants about the salient features of the Centre and said that Pakistan Renewable Academy was established in 2015 and so for imparted training to more than 2,000 individuals. The Academy had now been upgraded to Energy Training Centre that would impart skill development training to supervisors, inspectors, designers, engineers, technologists, managers, and service/supporting staff of various NGO, he maintained.

Engineer Faiz Muhammad Bhutta mentioned that duly certified by Pakistan Engineering Council, the ETC would offer CPD Courses, which would help bring revolution in energy sector. He said that an engineer could become a professional engineer after securing credit points from the Energy Training Centre. The Centre, he continued, would also facilitate the non-engineers by offering them various courses.

Keeping the importance of energy sector in view, he hoped, the ETC would soon attain the status of a university.