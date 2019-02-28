Share:

HYDERABAD - The Institute of Business Administration University of Sindh organized the food and entrepreneur carnival at its premises on Wednesday.

Each class of the institute was mandated to come up with one food and entrepreneur theme each and was to set up kiosk accordingly, integrating it to as most creatively as possible to the aboriginal habitat of the title as possible. This way, the stall themes featured in the carnival included a wide range of titles relating to food and entrepreneur aspects.

Hundreds of students from across almost all departments/institutes of the varsity visited the stalls, expressing keen interest in continental, inter-continental and global cuisine and entrepreneur exhibits put on display; taking incessant selfies, soaking in the festive event environs; swaying and swooning to the fascinating beats of the culturally-and-soulfully loaded music playing loudly along the event sidelines.

Cornucopia of colors, rainbow smiles, full-blast festivities, endless array of camera flashes, taste bud tantalizations, folk dances, entrepreneur enterprises, free flow of affections and sweet serene socialization marked the festival memorial.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who was the chief guest at the opening ceremony said that IBA has remained as the most prestigious and premier seat of learning of the varsity since its inception.

Appreciating the organizing of carnival, he said it is the wide open space for students to release their creative.

and corporate flair by coining titles commensurate to setting, subject-suited innovations, idea-inclined improvisations and an opportunity to unleash the slues gates of their accumulated emotional energy in a positive manner.

The Vice Chancellor said that the sort of given activities complemented students’ curricular engagement by accruing them opportunities in form of informal channels, first to discover their dormant abilities and skills and next by demonstrating their creative potential.

Those who were present on the occasion included Institute Director Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Focal Person for SU Mirpur Khas campus Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, Director Admissions Abdul Majeed Panhwar, event coordinator Ms. Hina Arif, Dr. Saima Kamran, Media Cell Incharge and IELL senior faculty Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Director ORIC Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Korejo, Dr. karim Bux Shah, Dr. Naveeda Shah, Dr. Vishnu Parmar, Dr. Mushtaq Jariko and Dr. Abdul Sami Shaikh.