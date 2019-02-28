Share:

DUBAI - Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones unleashed his frustration by humiliating a journalist during the post-match press conference.

During the press briefing, when a sports journalist asked why Asif Ali always throws his wicket when it matters the most and he is a smasher but not a good finisher, Jones lost his control and said: “Are you kidding, you don’t look like in senses and without answering said next question. It’s absolutely a rubbish question. It is top three, who cost the match as they fail to deliver not Asif. How many times out of 10, you expect a player to go out and bang. You ask Watson and AB de Villiars, it’s not Asif fault that we messed up, you have no idea, at the end of the tournament you will realize, you would not have questioned this.”

When asked about update on Muhammad Sami injury, Jones replied: “May be in next few days, he is recovering well and on course to return to the squad. We still got three games and we want to ensure a fully fit Sami to spearhead the team.”

About Samit Patel, the coach said: “Patel is massive. We picked him as glue, he had a job and he again performed that job quite good against Sultan’s. Unfortunately, he is not a good smasher, probably 140 or 160 would have been enough for us, but wasn’t not a good deck as we expected. When one do too many mistakes and lose quick wickets, you can’t expect guys like Asif and Faheem to deliver goods on regular basis. Some of the guys think that they can play like Ronchi, but they can’t so they should play their natural game, rather than copying others and getting out.

“The back-to-back wickets is hurting the momentum. T20 cricket is a funny game. Only 48 hours back, we were having day-light between us and others, we got to regroup like Karachi Kings, as Colin Ingram played a memorable knock for KK and lifted their morale. We had to do like this to ensure our progress.”

It is worth mentioning here that Jones and others must understand that every journalist has right to question according to his mind. Jones and others should not try to dictate and if they want questions should be asked as per their wishes, they should not bother to conduct press conferences after the matches and better to release a written statement.

It is hoped the United management will look into the issue and try to tame Jones. United don’t have any trained person, who could deal with sports journalists as the owner hardly bothers to take action despite repeated complaints made against the non-professional attitude of United management. It is hoped Ali Naqvi will finally woke up from deep slump and address the root-causes.