ISLAMABAD - Global Academic Leaders Academy (GALA) a global network of higher education leadership, has appointed Murtaza Noor, as country coordinator for Pakistan.

As a Coordinator, he would assist the GALA in various activities related to its mission that states “To promote globally applicable innovate solutions for challenges faced by universities and higher education institutes in this highly interconnected world. By focusing on internal and external governance within the institution under the ambit of each nation’s educational policies, the GALA is a unique platform for international cooperation and collaborations among universities of the world.” The GALA provides interactive environment accessibility to veteran and serving academic leaders for exchanging ideas, intellect and need-based manpower across the globe in this highly interconnected world.

Moreover, in the area of science diplomacy, the GALA will be having a pivotal role in exchanges of intellect across the borders without limiting it to a nation. The country coordinator will have accessibility to members of the GALA throughout the world. The national higher education system will significantly benefit through such global outreach efforts of Pakistani academic leaders including Vice Chancellors, Rectors from both the public and private sector higher education institutes. Based on his extensive expertise he would also create complementary linkages among public and private higher education institution in the country. Mr. Murtaza Noor ‘s initial appointment is for three years w.e.f. March 1st, 2019. He is associated with higher education and development sector of Pakistan for last more than 19 years. Currently, he is working as senior vice President of Academia-Industry Linkages Forum Pakistan and national Coordinator of Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, a most extensive network of Pakistani universities. He also contributes to national and international dailies as the columnist. He has also been nominated as Book Ambassador by National Book Foundation Pakistan to promote linkages in the higher education sector of Pakistan.